Kerry-Lynne Findlay still in the race to be next BC Conservative leader

SURREY — British Columbia Conservative leadership candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay remains in the race to be the next leader of the party..This news comes despite stories of a so-called federal election watchdog “investigation” into her 2025 federal campaign and widely disseminated reports of an internal party review amongst the Conservative Party of BC leadership election official committee — also known as LEOC.As of Friday afternoon the unproven allegations had sparked speculation but produced no disqualification or formal findings..As of early Friday evening, those anxieties were largely put to rest, with LEOC confirming Findlay's continued eligibility for the position.The underlying controversy goes back to Tuesday, when veteran political reporter Rob Shaw reported the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections was conducting an "investigation" into Findlay’s unsuccessful re-election bid in South Surrey-White Rock.The still-unproven complaint said that the Findlay campaign, in 2025, received approximately $75,000 in undeclared corporate services — allegedly in exchange for promised federal contracts and that roughly 50 foreign nationals without legal status canvassed on her behalf.Both practices, as alleged by the unnamed complainants, are prohibited under the Canada Elections Act..Sources within the BC Conservative Party’s leadership organizing committee confirmed it has been made aware of the federal investigation and was conducting its own internal review.Findlay’s campaign, meanwhile, said it had received no official notice from Elections Canada, as explained in a detailed statement issued the same day as per Shaw’s report. .Days later, Findlay campaign manager Christopher Dyson called the allegations “patently false and frankly, potentially defamatory,” and questioned the timing — just days before online ballots are due..The campaign suggested the leak appeared designed to damage Findlay at a critical moment and threatened legal action against media outlets that published the claims without verification. The source is not affiliated with any other leadership campaign, according to Shaw, and provided information based on direct observations, including claims that similar undeclared services allegedly resurfaced in the provincial race involving individuals linked to Alberta’s separatist movement. No independent confirmation of an active formal investigation has been issued by Elections Canada, which has declined comment.None of the allegations have been proven, and the federal probe remains at an early stage involving interviews and information requests.The controversy arrives as the BC Conservatives prepare to select a permanent leader to replace interim leader Trevor Halford.Five candidates remain in contention — Iain Black, Caroline Elliott, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Yuri Fulmer and Peter Milobar — in a contest that has already seen heated debates over policy, personal attacks and questions of party integrity.