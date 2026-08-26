BC

BREAKING: Findlay fires caucus operations director after leaked staff audio spreads

Conservative leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay says she directed her chief of staff to terminate the director of operations immediately. Radio host Jas Johal suggested the official is Apollo Chung and said the move suggests Findlay treats the circulating recordings as authentic.
BREAKING: Findlay fires caucus operations director after leaked staff audio spreads
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Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Jas Johal
Teresa Wat
Ian Paton
Rosalyn Bird
BC Conservative
Apollo Chung
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