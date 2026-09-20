BC

Findlay resigns as Conservative Party of BC leader

The May 30 winner is out 113 days after the membership vote. She says she will still stand in Abbotsford-Mission on Saturday. The board has not named an interim, but the rumoured name is Lorne Doerksen.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay speaks at a Conservative Party of BC leadership event in 2026. Credit
Kerry-Lynne Findlay speaks at a Conservative Party of BC leadership event in 2026. CreditDan Knight / @DanKnightMMA on X
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Kerry-Lynne Findlay
BC Conservative
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Western Standard
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