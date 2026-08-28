BC

BREAKING: Findlay’s executive director relieved after mailbox standoff

Elaine Allan told new party president Mauro Francis the download was to stop Conservative data disappearing. She and a staffer named Amanda were placed on a precautionary suspension while a committee reviews what happened.
Elaine Allan, Conservative Electors Association advisory board vice-chair and the 2025 federal Conservative candidate in Vancouver Centre.
Elaine Allan, Conservative Electors Association advisory board vice-chair and the 2025 federal Conservative candidate in Vancouver Centre.Illustration by Alex Zoltan
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Personal Information
Aisha Estey
Angelo Isidorou
Personal Information Protection Act
Jas Johal
BC Conservative
Mauro Francis
Pavneet Singh
Elaine Allan
Philip Dippenaar
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