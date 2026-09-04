BC

Five former Conservative MLAs form new party, still without a name

Rosalyn Bird, Bruce Banman and Á'a:líya Warbus joined Peter Milobar and Ian Paton on Friday to form a new party, with a name to be determined. Milobar will serve as interim leader.
Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar (left) and Delta South MLA Ian Paton speak to reporters outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on August 24, 2026, after Paton announced he is leaving the Conservative caucus to sit as an independent.
Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar (left) and Delta South MLA Ian Paton speak to reporters outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on August 24, 2026, after Paton announced he is leaving the Conservative caucus to sit as an independent.Photo: Ben O’Hara-Byrne / X
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Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
Bruce Banman
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Ian Paton
Rosalyn Bird
Á’a:líya Warbus
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