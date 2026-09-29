BC

Judge stays DULF convictions, finds drug trafficking ban unlawful

A BC Supreme Court judge has struck down Canada’s criminal prohibition on drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, ruling that the ban unconstitutionally denies drug users access to a "safe supply." While the decision stays charges against two prominent harm-reduction advocates, Justice Murray suspended the broader declaration for six months to give Parliament time to rewrite federal drug laws.
Pre-packaged 0.1-gram boxes of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine labeled for testing and harm reduction distributed by the Drug User Liberation Front, also known as DULF, in Vancouver.
Pre-packaged 0.1-gram boxes of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine labeled for testing and harm reduction distributed by the Drug User Liberation Front, also known as DULF, in Vancouver.Still screen grab from @AmazingZoltan / X - Enhanced by Gemini
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