BREAKING: Linda Hepner resigns from Conservative caucus over Findlay's 'circle'

PENTICTON — Surrey-Serpentine River MLA Linda Hepner has resigned from the Conservative Party of BC caucus, telling CBC News she has lost confidence in Kerry-Lynne Findlay's leadership.Hepner told legislative reporter Katie DeRosa she sent Findlay a text saying she has lost confidence in the "leadership's willingness to listen, to seek experienced advice and to consider perspectives beyond its immediate circle.".DeRosa posted the line Sunday morning. Hepner had not published her own letter on X by 9 a.m. PDT, nor has Findlay posted a reply.She later shared more of the same text. "The decision to remove three seasoned politicians from caucus has brought that concern to a head," she wrote Findlay. "To me, it is beyond the pale of common sense to remove experienced voices rather than find a way to listen to them."."Add to that the early hiring disasters to the private investigator allegations, it is now a distracting cacophony of voices that are not grounded in the everyday concerns of British Columbians.".DeRosa wrote that Hepner was upset Findlay had removed John Rustad, "who bought the party to its highest ever standing in the polls," and Claire Rattée, "who has been a strong voice on mental health and addictions." She did not name Trevor Halford in that remark. Hepner had not published her own letter on X by mid-morning Sunday. Findlay had not posted a reply..She is the first sitting Conservative to leave the caucus of her own accord since Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Scott McInnis walked out September 2. Nine MLAs left between August 14 and that Wednesday.Friday the Office of the Clerk recorded Trevor Halford, Claire Rattée, and John Rustad as no longer affiliated after interim Official Opposition leader Heather Maahs instructed the office. Rattée and Halford say they are staying in their seats. The Legislative Assembly list stood at 25 Conservatives after Friday, not counting vacant Abbotsford-Mission. Hepner's exit, once the Clerk records it, would take the sitting caucus to 24. Findlay still has no seat. Voting day in the Abbotsford-Mission byelection is Saturday, although it is widely rumoured Eby is going to call a snap election, which would halt that byelection even if it is in progress..Findlay on Friday said Halford, Rattée and Rustad were out "effective immediately" and that there is "no room for internal power struggles or vanity projects" with an election "potentially on the horizon.".Hepner replied that evening, without naming the leader. "It's fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me," she posted. "And rightly so said my Irish mother.".Friday in Vancouver, former CentreBC leader Mike Bernier stepped aside and Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar took that party's leadership with eight sitting MLAs.Hepner was Findlay's labour critic in the September 9 shadow cabinet, after holding environment and parks on the June 30 list. She endorsed Milobar in the 2026 leadership race. Hepner walked out the morning after caucus sources told the Western Standard a faction had given Findlay Saturday evening to resign or a recording of her husband, Surrey South MLA Brent Chapman, would be released.Neither Findlay nor Chapman confirmed Saturday whether rumours of an alleged blackmail campaign are true, or whether any such file exists.