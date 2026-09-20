BC

BREAKING: Linda Hepner resigns from Conservative caucus over Findlay's 'circle'

The former Surrey mayor told CBC she texted Kerry-Lynne Findlay that the leadership will not listen. A day earlier she told colleagues the Conservative brand is "badly damaged."
File portrait over BC Legislature plate.
File portrait over BC Legislature plate.Western Standard photo illustration
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Bcpoli
Byelection
John Rustad
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Linda Hepner
Mike Bernier
Trevor Halford
Scott McInnis
Abbotsford-Mission
Misty Van Popta
BC Conservative
CentreBC
Mauro Francis
Claire Rattée
ICBA
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Western Standard
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