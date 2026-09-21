UPDATED: McInnis set to rejoin BC Conservative caucus under Doerkson

PENTICTON — Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Scott McInnis has accepted an invitation to rejoin the Conservative Party of BC caucus under interim leader Lorne Doerkson.He posted a two-page Kimberley release to X at 12:17 p.m. PDT Monday, 19 days after he walked out on Kerry-Lynne Findlay and sat Independent.."When I left caucus, it was because I believed the majority of my constituents and other British Columbians did not agree with the direction which the former leader had shifted toward," McInnis said. "I never lost my respect for my colleagues, many of whom I consider close friends."The Conservative Party account quoted the same post 11 minutes later. "The Conservative Party of BC is welcoming back MLA Scott McInnis," it wrote. "All conservatives across BC must stand together against more NDP economic devastation.".Findlay resigned as party leader Sunday, effective immediately, and said she would stay on the Abbotsford-Mission byelection ballot. The board appointed Doerkson interim leader later Sunday after sitting MLAs recommended him. Article 12 of the March 1, 2025 constitution says an interim leader may not be a contestant in the leadership election that follows.McInnis's Monday letter names that change as the reason he is coming "home.""I have tremendous respect for Lorne Doerksen," he said, using the spelling on page one of his own release. "His tireless commitment to his constituents and his unwavering focus on the people he serves is exactly the kind of leadership British Columbia needs more of. Lorne is not only a great friend, but also a mentor whose example of constituency-first representation is something I aspire to emulate every day."Doerkson, the Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA, answered in the same document."Our team is pleased to welcome Scott back to the Conservative Caucus," he said. "Scott has always been a dedicated advocate for his constituents and a principled voice on the issues that matter most to British Columbians. We are committed to building a broad, center-right coalition focused on practical solutions, responsible government, and a brighter future for British Columbia.".McInnis left just after noon September 2 with a two-page Legislative Assembly letter. He was then Findlay's critic for Indigenous relations and the caucus lead on policy development. He wrote that he could no longer support "the direction, judgment and decisions of Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s leadership," and listed staff firings, ethical questions around the senior team, "reported connections to Alberta separatism," and matters involving the RCMP.Five days before that exit he had told the Western Standard, on the record, that he had no plan to leave. "I do not have a plan in place to leave at some point," he said August 28.Monday's release drops those specific files and returns to the coalition argument he used in September. The new text says no party has defeated the NDP since 1952 without being a "big tent party" from the centre of the spectrum to the right. His September 2 letter had dated the same claim to 1956."My constituents expect me to be part of a strong and effective opposition that can hold the government accountable and offer a credible alternative," he said Monday. "Rejoining caucus allows me to reunite with my team and focus on that important work.".He is the first of the nine sitting Conservatives who walked out on Findlay between August 14 and September 2 to accept a public invitation back. Peter Milobar, Ian Paton, Rosalyn Bird, Teresa Wat, Bruce Banman, Á'a:líya Warbus and Donegal Wilson are now with CentreBC under Milobar. Courtenay-Comox MLA Brennan Day still sits Independent.The Legislative Assembly list stood at 25 Conservatives on Friday after the Clerk recorded Trevor Halford, Claire Rattée and John Rustad as no longer affiliated, not counting vacant Abbotsford-Mission. Surrey-Serpentine River MLA Linda Hepner told CBC Sunday she had resigned from caucus. The Clerk had not posted a refreshed count before McInnis's letter. His return, once recorded, would add one sitting Conservative. Findlay still has no seat.Rustad told reporters in Victoria Monday that Doerkson had texted him an invitation to come back as well. He called the new interim a "quality individual." He did not say whether he had accepted..McInnis is a first-term East Kootenay MLA. He moved to Kimberley from a small Ontario farm community in 2010, taught and later served as a principal, and was first nominated as a BC United candidate before running Conservative after Kevin Falcon suspended that campaign. On October 19, 2024 he took 8,768 votes, 47.92%, to NDP candidate Andrea Dunlop's 8,098, 44.26%. The margin was 670 votes.He stood on the legislature steps February 25 with Day, Gavin Dew, Kiel Giddens and Ward Stamer and endorsed Milobar ahead of the Conservative Party of BC's leadership race."This is a moment to come together," McInnis said Monday. "We have an opportunity to build a big-tent, center-right coalition grounded in respect, common purpose, and a commitment to solving problems. I am excited to reunite with my colleagues, roll up my sleeves, and get to work."Advance polls in Abbotsford-Mission run through Wednesday. Final voting day is Saturday unless a general writ drops and cancels the contest under Election Act s. 24(2). Premier David Eby has not issued one.