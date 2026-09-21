BC

UPDATED: McInnis set to rejoin BC Conservative caucus under Doerkson

The Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA left September 2 over Kerry-Lynne Findlay. He is the first of that walkout class to accept the invitation back.
BC Conservative shadow critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott McInnis
BC Conservative shadow critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott McInnisIllustration by Alex Zoltan
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John Rustad
Peter Milobar
Bruce Banman
Lorne Doerkson
Teresa Wat
Ian Paton
Scott McInnis
Á'a:líya Warbus
Brennan Day
Rosalyn Bird
BC Conservative
Donegal Wilson
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