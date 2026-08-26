BC

MLA Brennan Day calls it a day on the BC Conservative caucus

The Courtenay-Comox MLA is the fifth Conservative to leave Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s caucus in 12 days. He will sit as an Independent Conservative, saying he has lost confidence in the leader’s judgment, conduct and the people around her.
Brennan Day, MLA for Courtenay-Comox
Brennan Day, MLA for Courtenay-ComoxLegislative Assembly of British Columbia official photo.
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Peter Milobar
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Teresa Wat
Ian Paton
reann gasper
Brennan Day
Rosalyn Bird
BC Conservative
Apollo Chung
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