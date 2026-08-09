Penticton RCMP confirm first death related to Bald Range wildfire

Roughly eight hours later, a witness evacuating the area reported a "sudden death" in Meadow Valley.

BC Coroners Service is investigating the death. No further details have been released.

“This wildfire has been a deeply traumatic event for all those in the region. Our thoughts are with this family, who are now grappling with the loss of their loved one,” said Supt. Beth McAndie, officer in charge of the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment. “Officers are working closely and providing full supports to the impacted family, who are asking for privacy at this time.”

No other fatalities have been reported to police.

Significant structure loss has occurred in the rural community of Faulder west of Summerland, as well as in Garnet Valley and Prairie Valley. Officials say the full extent of the damage is still being assessed as the fire remains active. Downtown Summerland itself appears largely intact so far, according to District of Summerland Chief Administrative Officer Graham Statt.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen confirmed approximately 55 people were airlifted from the most impacted areas, including Faulder, on Friday night after the rapidly advancing fire cut off road access.

Local states of emergency were declared by the District of Summerland and the RDOS as the fire exploded Friday evening and into the early hours of Saturday, prompting the chaotic evacuation of the entire community of roughly 12,000 people. The provincial government declared a province-wide state of emergency on Saturday afternoon.

BC RCMP continues to monitor the provincial wildfire situation and adjust resources as needed.