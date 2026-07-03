Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee crosses floor to join BC NDP caucus

PENTICTON — Independent MLA Amelia Boultbee is crossing the floor to join the governing New Democratic Party.

Boultbee, who represents Penticton-Summerland, is scheduled to make the announcement at a news conference in Victoria on Friday.

The move would bring the former Conservative MLA, who has sat as an independent since October 2025, into the NDP caucus led by Premier David Eby.

Boultbee was elected in the October 2024 provincial election as the Conservative candidate in Penticton-Summerland. She defeated NDP challenger Tina Lee by 317 votes and became the first woman to represent the riding. She served in the official opposition shadow cabinet as critic for children and family development.

She resigned from the Conservative caucus on October 20, 2025, shortly after fellow MLA Elenore Sturko was removed. Boultbee publicly called on then-leader John Rustad to resign, saying his leadership was “unravelling” and alienating members across the spectrum.