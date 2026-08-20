WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing on Prince George boulevard

A twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 200 made an emergency landing on Foothills Boulevard in Prince George Thursday afternoon, striking two vehicles and prompting a major emergency response.The aircraft, registration C-GEDV and owned by Sekani Air Ltd., came down around 2:30 p.m. near Highland Drive, roughly a kilometre north of North Nechako Road. RCMP said eight people were believed to be on board. Unconfirmed reports of injuries have emerged, though officials have not released details on the condition of passengers or anyone on the ground.Drivers were urged to avoid the area as Foothills Boulevard remained closed for several hours while emergency services secured the scene and investigated.Local outlet CKPG Today first reported the landing, noting emergency crews were on site and further details would follow. No official cause for the forced landing has been confirmed.