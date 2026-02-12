UPDATED: RCMP release names and photos of the victims of the Tumbler Ridge school massacre

TUMBLER RIDGE — B.C. RCMP have released a list of the nine individuals killed following Tuesday's mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. The RCMP announced on Thursday that Abel Mwansa, 12, Ezekiel Schofield, 13, Kylie Smith, 12, Zoey Benoit, 12, Ticaria Lampert, 12, and Shannda Aviugana-Durand, 39, were shot and killed by the suspected shooter, Jesse Strang (legal name Van Rootselaar), a 18-years-old biolaogical male who began transitioning to female six years prior. Strang also shot and killed his mother, Jennifer Jacobs, 39, and step-brother Emmett Jacobs, 11, at their home prior to arriving at the school. They later took their own life. Along with the names, the RCMP released photos of six of the eight victims, and statements from a pair of victims' families, in an effort to "support healing and help the community move forward together..Kylie Smith."Kylie was the light in our family," reads a statement from Smith's family. "She loved her family, friends, and going to school. She was a talented artist and had dreams of going to art school in the big city of Toronto. Rest in paradise, sweet girl, our family will never be the same without you.".Zoey Benoit."Our beautiful Zoey, our daughter, sister, niece, grand daughter and friend," reads a statement from Benoit's family. "She was so resilient, vibrant, smart, caring and the strongest little girl you could meet. She brought so much laughter and smiles in her presence.""She loved spending time with her family where she could show her love. Our family is devastated by this loss, but we will cherish her memories with us so close to our hearts forever. She will forever be loved and never forgotten. We miss you beautiful girl, Zoey we love you so much.".Abel Mwansa."My son I treasured the moment I spent with you, you were a great son still remains a great one to me," wrote Abel Mwansa's father in a social media post on Wednesday. "I wonder why you told your sister 4 days ago to sing a song in titled DIE WITH A SMILE I don't know what you meant and I don't think you died with a smile the pain of a bullet.""This cut is the deepest. LORD I THANK YOU FOR 12 YEARS 11 MONTHS WE SPENT WITH YOU, AND I KNOW GOD STILL LOVE US AND HE DIDN'T TAKE HIM BUT DEATH DID.".Ezekiel Schofield.Schofield's family did not provide a statement. However, he is listed as a hockey player on the Tumbler Ridge Raptors U15 team's roster. .Emmett Jacobs .Jennifer Jacobs.Public attention has also been focused on Maya Gebala, who was wounded by a bullet and is fighting for her life in the hospital. "Im writting this post sitting in Vancouver children's hospital while my daughter fights for her life," Gebala's mother, Cia Edmonds, wrote in a post on Facebook Tuesday night. "Today started as any other. now, however, my 12 year old daughter is fighting for her life while they try to repair the damage from a gun shot wound to the head. And one to the neck..She was a lucky one, I suppose. Condolences to the other families during this tragedy. This doesnt even feel real."I never thought I would be asking for prayers.. but please please, pray for my baby," she added..A vigil was held in Tumbler Ridge on Wednesday in honour of the victims, families, and all residents who were affected by the tragic incident.Speakers at the vigil pleaded for the community to come together and unite in support for everyone who is grieving."We are one big family," said Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka on Wednesday.Krakowka pleaded for everyone to give someone a hug."I think it's so important that we learn that, you know, hugs help that grieving stage," Krakowka said.