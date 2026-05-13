BC

Retired RCMP officer acquitted in alleged repatriation plot with China

BC Supreme Court Justice Martha Devlin ruled Wednesday that the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that William “Bill” Majcher took preparatory steps to coerce a Vancouver-area real estate investor on behalf of Chinese authorities.
Retired RCMP officer acquitted in alleged repatriation plot with China
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Rcmp
China
Bc Supreme Court
Jenny Kwan
Bc Crime
William Majcher
PRC
NDP MP Jenny Kwan
Canada-China relations
Justice Martha Devlin
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