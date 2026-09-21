BC

Rustad accepts invitation back to BC Conservative caucus

The former Conservative leader, struck from the Assembly list Friday, says he will help the new interim and that talks with CentreBC should succeed.
John Rustad and the BC Conservative caucus
John Rustad and the BC Conservative caucusPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Byelection
John Rustad
Peter Milobar
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Lorne Doerkson
Linda Hepner
Scott McInnis
Abbotsford-Mission
BC Conservative
CentreBC
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Western Standard
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