BC

BREAKING: Scott McInnis leaves Conservative caucus, says Findlay cannot form government

The Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA is the ninth Conservative to walk out on Kerry-Lynne Findlay since August 14. Five days earlier he told the Western Standard he had no plan to leave.
BC Conservative shadow critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott McInnis
BC Conservative shadow critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott McInnisIllustration by Alex Zoltan
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Peter Milobar
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Ian Paton
Scott McInnis
reann gasper
BC Conservative
Chris Delaney
Donegal Wilson
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news