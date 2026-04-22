Socialist wing of federal NDP demands Eby step down for not being radical enough

VANCOUVER — The socialist wing of the federal New Democratic Party is intensifying the pressure on Premier David Eby to resign, launching a public campaign demanding he step down as party leader for failing to deliver sufficiently radical socialist policies.The NDP Rose Caucus, a left-wing faction within the party, announced the “Bye Bye Eby” initiative on Instagram Wednesday, citing "months of feedback" from members who feel the government has strayed from core NDP values of democracy, accountability, and solidarity.“It’s time for change!” the post declares. “The NDP Rose Caucus is calling on David Eby to step down as leader of the BC NDP... Together, let’s reclaim our party’s values... Join us in standing up for a brighter future!”The campaign directs supporters to rosecaucus.ca/bc to sign up and “wish Premier Eby farewell,” using hashtags including #ByeByeEby, #BCNDP, #bcpoli and #cdnpoli.This latest internal challenge comes amid ongoing tensions within the BC NDP, where more left-leaning voices have long criticized the government’s direction on issues ranging from resource development and indigenous reconciliation policy (including recent handling of DRIPA) to housing, 'climate action,' and economic priorities. The Rose Caucus positions itself as a defender of the party’s socialist roots against what it sees as insufficiently bold governance.