BC

Socialist wing of federal NDP demands Eby step down for not being radical enough

The demands for Premier David Eby to step down grow even larger, as the socialist NDP Rose Caucus launches a “Bye Bye Eby” campaign, accusing the Premier of abandoning the party’s core values and demanding he step down as leader.
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks to reporters outside a New Democratic Party caucus meeting in Victoria on Monday, April 20, 2026, after reading a joint statement with the First Nations Leadership Council.
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks to reporters outside a New Democratic Party caucus meeting in Victoria on Monday, April 20, 2026, after reading a joint statement with the First Nations Leadership Council.@RobShaw_BC / X
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David Eby
Bc Ndp
Resign
creeping socialism

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