BC

Teresa Wat leaves BC Conservative caucus

Richmond-Bridgeport MLA will sit as an Independent after saying leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay questioned her allegiance to Canada and then failed to issue a promised apology.
Teresa Wat
Teresa Wat Courtesy British Columbia United Caucus
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Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Teresa Wat
Ian Paton
reann gasper
Rosalyn Bird
BC Conservative
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Western Standard
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