Trump congratulates Doerkson on his ‘big victory’

VANCOUVER — US President Donald Trump congratulated Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson on Tuesday for his projected majority win over the BC NDP.Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Congratulations to Lorne Doerkson on his Big Victory. Conservatives are moving strong in Canada!” He signed the post “President DONALD J. TRUMP” and linked a Bloomberg story headlined “BC Left-Wing Leader Loses to Conservatives in Vote He Called.”.The Conservatives are projected to form a majority government after Saturday’s snap election. Preliminary results as of election night put the party leading or elected in roughly 62 to 64 of the 93 seats, with the NDP in the high 20s and the Greens holding two. Elections BC has set the final count for November 6. The numbers remain preliminary.Doerkson is premier-designate. He has not yet been sworn in. Outgoing Premier David Eby conceded Saturday night and offered his resignation as NDP leader..Doerkson has previously described Trump as “an absolute bully.” In September, after Eby suggested the Conservatives leaned toward the US president, Doerkson told reporters: “I’ll tell you right now, Trump is an absolute bully. We will never, ever, be the 51st state, under my watch.” He also said the NDP had made BC more vulnerable by weakening industry..Prime Minister Mark Carney congratulated Doerkson on Sunday, writing that he looked forward to working with the next premier of British Columbia. .Doerkson has said his first priorities include raising the basic personal exemption to $32,000, an independent review of provincial finances, and work with Alberta and Ottawa on the Pacific Link pipeline proposal.As of Tuesday morning, Doerkson had not publicly responded to Trump’s post..The Conservatives last formed a majority government in BC under the Conservative banner in 1928. Doerkson was appointed interim leader on September 20 after Kerry-Lynne Findlay resigned. Eby called the election two days later.