BC

Tumbler Ridge accused co-conspirator enters not guilty plea in Seattle court

The 30-year-old Bellingham resident faces a conspiracy charge that carries up to life in prison. A grand jury indicted the accused last week.
A photo outside of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.
A photo outside of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. WS Will Vasseur
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Tumbler Ridge
Jesse Van Rootselaar
James Cody Bryant
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