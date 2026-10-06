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UPDATED: US attorney names 'trans' Bellingham man charged in Tumbler Ridge case

James Cody Bryant, 30, who identifies as 'trans' according to US authorities, is charged with conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country. Prosecutors say he sent money, gave advice and agreed to livestream the attack.
Mark Carney, Pierre Poilievre, and Yves-François Blanchet walking with flowers to place in front of the Tumbler Ridge shooting memorial.
Mark Carney, Pierre Poilievre, and Yves-François Blanchet walking with flowers to place in front of the Tumbler Ridge shooting memorial. WS Jordon Kosik
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Trans
Openai
Tumbler Ridge
Tumbler Ridge Shooting
Jesse Van Rootselaar
Kim Bolan
James Cody Bryant
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