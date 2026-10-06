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Washington state arrest tied to Tumbler Ridge shooting

A person in the United States has been arrested in connection with the deadly Tumbler Ridge shooting. More details are expected at noon.
A photo outside of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.
A photo outside of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. WS Will Vasseur
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Washington
Tumbler Ridge
Jesse Van Rootselaar
Tumbler Ridge shooter
US Attorney
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news