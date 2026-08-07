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BREAKING: Wildfire explodes to 1,000 hectares west of Summerland, forcing evacuation order

A fast-moving wildfire that ignited late Friday afternoon west of Summerland has surged to an estimated 1,000 hectares, prompting an immediate evacuation order for the Faulder area and surrounding properties as crews battle aggressive rank 5 fire behaviour under dry, windy conditions.
The Bald Range wildfire burns with intense flames and a massive smoke plume west of Summerland on Friday evening, August 7, 2026.
The Bald Range wildfire burns with intense flames and a massive smoke plume west of Summerland on Friday evening, August 7, 2026.Photo submitted by reader
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Okanagan
Wildfire
Evacuation
Penticton
Evacuation Alert
Summerland
OK Falls
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