BC

British Columbians invited to 'process the election' with a 'grief swim'

Alberta Institute president Peter McCaffrey shared the Instagram invitation with the comment “This can’t be real.”
Megan Sheldon and her husband Johan Hoglund sit on the rocks along the North Shore.
Megan Sheldon and her husband Johan Hoglund sit on the rocks along the North Shore.Photo from the Be Ceremonial website
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Alberta Institute
Peter Mccaffrey
BC Election 2026
grief swim
E-coli
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Western Standard
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