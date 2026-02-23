Brother of Tumbler Ridge shooter arrested on unrelated attempted murder charge

EDMONTON — Jacob Van Roostelaar was arrested by the RCMP in Sylvan Lake on Friday in connection with an attempted murder charge dating back to 2024. Van Rootstelaar was arrested in accordance with a Canada-wide warrant on charges of attempted murder and breaking and entering in related to a 2024 incident in Fort McMurray. Wood Buffalo RCMP told Global News that Van Rootselaar was found in possession of brass knuckles at the time of his arrest, and is now facing a pair of additional charges for weapon possession and five charges for breaching previous conditions. .Van Rootselaar, 22, is the older brother of Jesse Strang, an 18-year-old biological male who had begun transitioning to female. Strang was the individual who murdered eight individuals in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., on Feb. 10, including six students and a teacher at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, their mother, and stepbrother, before ultimately dying of self-inflicted wounds. RCMP told CTV that Van Rootselaar was released from custody in connection with the 2024 incident, with approval to live in Dawson Creek, B.C., and later Tumbler Ridge. Officers attempted to conduct a check-in on Van Rootselaar early in February, during which they learned he was no longer at his approved residence, and a Canada-wide warrant was then issued.