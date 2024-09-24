Burnaby approves colossal 80-storey condo towers

On a clear day you’ll be able to see Japan — or Nanaimo at the very least.That’s because Burnaby city council on Monday approved construction of two massive residential skyscrapers in the city core.One of them will be the tallest building west of Ontario, coming in at a staggering 259 metres tall encompassing 80 storeys. The second will surpass 72 storeys and add a staggering 1,466 condo units to the local market.Both will be stacked on top of commercial podiums at ground level with 13,000 square feet of retail space and another half million feet of office space.It wouldn’t be fair to call it a 15-minute city concept; that’s how long it’ll take to park a car. The parking garage extends another 14 levels underground. Councillors were reportedly concerned that the proposed 2,700 parking spaces were too much rather than not enough, almost ensuring gridlock before it’s even built.“It just seems ridiculous to have this much parking,” Coun. Alison Gu said. “I don’t think that’s realistic for anybody to be driving; it’s right across from the SkyTrain. It’ll take 10 minutes just for somebody to park their car.”.The project is controversial both for its size and the fact Pinnacle received an exemption from city planning rules that require 20% of the units to comprise below-market rental units. To get around it, the company agreed to build a separate 33, 25 and 23 storey towers comprised of 354 condos and an unspecified number of rentals even as it tears down an existing 141-unit building on site.Tenants eligible to receive Burnaby’s tenant assistance policy will be able to move into the replacement apartments at their old rental rates plus any allowed increases.Pinnacle has plans for second and third phases of the complex opposite the newly-approved towers and linking them with sky bridges.It’s all part of Burnaby’s Lougheed Town Centre mater plan that calls for the construction of 30 towers spread over 30 hectares adjacent to transit hubs including the SkyTrain..Presently the tallest tower in downtown Vancouver is the Living Shangri-La residences and hotel at 62 storeys. The tallest in Canada is presently the First Canadian Place office tower in Toronto at 72 storeys, but two residential towers currently under construction with 85 and 83 storeys, respectively, will soon eclipse it.The tallest in Alberta — and tallest outside Ontario — is the Stantec Tower in Edmonton with 66 storeys followed by Brookfield Place East in Calgary with 56 storeys..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.