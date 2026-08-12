BC

Calls for Forests Minister Ravi Parmar to resign intensify amid wildfire crisis

As the Bald Range wildfire claims a life and forces mass evacuations, Conservatives and others renew demands that the inexperienced Forests Minister step down over a collapsing forestry sector and botched crisis response.
BC NDP Forests Minister Ravi Parmar speaks to reporters in Victoria on Monday as the province battles multiple wildfires under a state of emergency.
BC NDP Forests Minister Ravi Parmar speaks to reporters in Victoria on Monday as the province battles multiple wildfires under a state of emergency.Alex Zoltan / X
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Bc
Bcpoli
David Eby
Bc Wildfire Service
Wildfire
Ravi Parmar
Bc Ndp
Penticton
Bcndp
Bc Wildfires
Harman Bhangu
Summerland
Forestry Minister Ravi Parmar
Faulder
Bald Range fire
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