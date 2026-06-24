BC

Canada's World Cup showdown with Switzerland could be its last in Vancouver

A win or draw would secure first place for the co-hosts and a Round of 32 fixture back at BC Place on July 2.
The city's iconic Science World has been given a FIFA-themed exterior for the 2026 World Cup in Vancouver.
The city's iconic Science World has been given a FIFA-themed exterior for the 2026 World Cup in Vancouver.Illustration by Alex Zoltan / Western Standard
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Canada
Vancouver
Rules
Football
Qatar
Bosnia And Herzegovina
Switzerland
Fifa
Canada Soccer
Canada and Mexico
2026 FIFA World Cup
2026 World Cup
Round of 32
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