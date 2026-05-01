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Canadian Armed Forces bringing an end to its longest domestic mission — avalanche control in the Rogers Pass

Canadian Armed Forces to stop firing on Rogers Pass slides in August 2027, bringing an end to its longest domestic mission, which began in 1961.
Lt.General Jennie Carignan takes post as Chief of Defence Staff for the Canadian Armed Forces on July 18th. She is shown here while still a one-star Brigadier General visiting Ukraine in February 2019 as part of Canada's training mission Operation UNIFIER.
Lt.General Jennie Carignan takes post as Chief of Defence Staff for the Canadian Armed Forces on July 18th. She is shown here while still a one-star Brigadier General visiting Ukraine in February 2019 as part of Canada's training mission Operation UNIFIER. 2nd Canadian Division
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