The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is urging the federal government to “use all the tools in in its toolbox” to stop BC port workers from shutting down Canada’s economy when they walk off the job this weekend.

Collective agreements between the unions representing 7,400 Longshore Local 514 Ship & Dock Foremen expired March 31 and on June 28 informed the BC Maritime Employers Association of their intention to strike as of July 1.

nakai95
nakai95

The Vancouver port is the second least efficient port in the North America and they are striking for "higher wages and job security from automation". If the Vancouver Port Authority has any brains this should be a call to accelerate the move to automation and become one of the most efficient ports in North America with no future strike threats.

dieraci13
dieraci13

I will laugh heartily if the government calls the emergency act again to end this strike. I hope they do, people have to be kicked in the nuts by the feds harder and harder until they wake up

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Agreed 100%

