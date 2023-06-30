Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is urging the federal government to “use all the tools in in its toolbox” to stop BC port workers from shutting down Canada’s economy when they walk off the job this weekend.
Collective agreements between the unions representing 7,400 Longshore Local 514 Ship & Dock Foremen expired March 31 and on June 28 informed the BC Maritime Employers Association of their intention to strike as of July 1.
Such an action would have “immediate impacts across Canada’s already fragile supply chain,” the chamber said in a press release. “A breakdown in port operations would severely impact manufacturing, retail, agriculture, automotive dealers, and energy industries across the country.”
“It would be hard to think of a worse way to mark Canada Day. A shutdown of our ports would fuel inflation, increase costs for Canadian families and businesses and inflict serious damage on the Canadian economy,” added Robin Guy, VP and deputy leader of government relations.
“Add to that the fact our exporting industries could face serious delays in getting their products to market, hampering their ability to earn income and secure global contracts that drive investment and support jobs here at home.”
About $800 million worth of goods flow through BC’s ports every day. Union members are striking for higher wages and job security from automation — installing robots — at ports.
In a joint statement, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said while they “support the collective bargaining process” reaching a deal remains the focus.
“We strongly encourage the parties to get back to the bargaining table and work together to reach an agreement. That is what matters most right now,” it read. “The parties are responsible for moving goods both nationally and internationally, and industries and consumers would feel the effects of a work stoppage,” the statement reads.
It’s not clear how far the government would go in the event of a prolonged walkout.
Last year it imposed the Emergencies Act after blockades at the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta and at the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, ON., and Detroit, Mich., citing “threats to (Canada’s) economic security.”
Earlier this month a report from the World Bank and S&P Global ranked the Port of Vancouver second-last, or 347th, on global rankings of 348 world ports in terms of efficiency. It was also the second-lowest in North America.
Even the US State Department is concerned. That’s because about 15% of US containers move through Vancouver along with 2% of American imports. In addition, about two-thirds of import volumes through Prince Rupert wind up on US-bound trains.
It’s also worried the the union representing the workers — which is based in Los Angeles — will push for similar job action south of the border.
Canada’s West Coast ports — particularly Vancouver and Prince Rupert — handle about $350 billion worth of cargo per year representing more than 16% of Canada’s international trade.
That in turn prompted Bridgette Anderson, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade’s president and CEO, to warn the impact would extend beyond jobs directly related to BC ports and affect thousands of workers in transportation and logistics roles as well as those working in supporting industries.
“Supply chain stability is critical to Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner and to ensure Canadians have the household necessities they need in stores across the country,” Anderson said in a statement.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(3) comments
The Vancouver port is the second least efficient port in the North America and they are striking for "higher wages and job security from automation". If the Vancouver Port Authority has any brains this should be a call to accelerate the move to automation and become one of the most efficient ports in North America with no future strike threats.
I will laugh heartily if the government calls the emergency act again to end this strike. I hope they do, people have to be kicked in the nuts by the feds harder and harder until they wake up
Agreed 100%
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.