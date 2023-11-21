Canadian Human Rights Commission calls Christmas discriminatory

The Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) said Christmas is discriminatory, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “Discrimination against religious minorities in Canada is grounded in Canada’s history of colonialism,” said the CHRC in a report. “This history manifests itself in present day systemic religious discrimination.” The CHRC said an obvious example is statutory holidays in Canada. Statutory holidays related to Christianity such as Christmas and Easter are the only Canadian ones linked to religious holy days. As a result, it said non-Christians might need to request special accommodations to observe their holy days. The Canadian Encyclopedia says Christmas has been observed in Canada since 1641. When it comes to Canadian history with religious intolerance, the CHRC called it “deeply rooted in our identity as a settler colonial state.”If people want to end religious intolerance, it said it is important people understand it. People need to understand how it persists, what kinds of structures and practices it shows up in and how it affects their lives. The CHRC concluded by saying no one is free until everyone is free. It said many societies including Canada “have been constructed in a way that places value on certain traits or identities to the exclusion of others, for example white, male, Christian, English-speaking, thin or fat, not having a disability, heterosexual and gender conforming.” “Because of this, many people are facing various forms of discrimination,” it said. The report came after a 2021 Federal Court of Canada directive that removed all references to Christmas holidays from the court calendar. Records indicated the change to court rules was not prompted by any complaint. “Given that litigants before the courts do not all celebrate Christmas, an amendment is required to change references to the Court’s ‘Christmas recess’ to the more inclusive ‘seasonal recess,’” said the Courts Administration Service.Despite being an observant Sikh, former Conservative MP Nina Grewal (Fleetwood-Port Kells, BC) made an annual tradition of noting the loss of Christmas observances in her four terms in the House of Commons. “The forces of political correctness continue with the relentless attack on the traditional,” said Grewal. This comes after Bethlehem Municipality confirmed on November 14 it would not have a Christmas display. READ MORE: Bethlehem removes Christmas decorations to honour Palestinian martyrs Instead, Bethlehem Municipality will honor Palestinian martyrs.“Bethlehem Municipality crews announced the dismantling of Christmas decorations installed several years ago in the city's neighbourhoods and removing all festive appearances in honour of the martyrs and in solidarity with our people in Gaza,” said Bethlehem Municipality.