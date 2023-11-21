BC

Canadian Human Rights Commission calls Christmas discriminatory

Subtle and attractive Christmas tree decorations for people's Christmas tree.
Subtle and attractive Christmas tree decorations for people's Christmas tree.Courtesy Freestocks.org/Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Discrimination
Christmas
Canadian Human Rights Commission
Colonialism
Statutory Holiday
Nina Grewal
Bethlehem
Religious Intolerance
Courts Administration Service
Christmas Display

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news