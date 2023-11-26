BC

Canadian MPs say they are uneasy with foreign buyers tax

For sale sign
For sale sign Courtesy Katherine Holland/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Chrystia Freeland
Cabinet
Canadian Government
United States Mexico Canada Agreement
Landlords
Luxury Real Estate
Foreign Buyers Tax
Americans
House of Commons Trade Committee
Brian Higgins

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news