Just two weeks after 300 people learned they would be losing their jobs at Canfor's Prince George pulp and paper mill, the company says it will be closing another two mills in northern BC, this time in Chetwynd and Houston.

Canfor said late Wednesday that it is permanently shuttering its Chetwynd sawmill and pellet plant, where 200 jobs are expected to be lost. It is also temporarily closing its Houston sawmill for an “extended period,” affecting hundreds of workers.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard

PersonOne
PersonOne

This will make new home construction cheaper! Not.

