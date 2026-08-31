BC

Carney’s former deputy wins North Vancouver-Capilano by-election

Unofficial results and a congratulatory post from the prime minister put Braeden Caley into the seat Jonathan Wilkinson vacated for the EU ambassadorship. Elections Canada had not posted a complete validated count Monday night.
Liberal candidate Braeden Caley, who is running in Monday’s North Vancouver–Capilano federal byelection.
Liberal candidate Braeden Caley, who is running in Monday’s North Vancouver–Capilano federal byelection.Western Standard photo illustration. Portrait from file.
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Pierre Poilievre
Jonathan Wilkinson
Liberal Party Of Canada
North Vancouver
Mark Carney
by-election
604raw
Braeden Caley
Stephen Curren
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Western Standard
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