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CBC calls for compassion towards Humboldt’s killer driver, skepticism for acquitted NHL goalie

Pauls’ roughly two-minute video piece and accompanying article are marred by material misinformation, factual inaccuracies, and misreporting of key court proceedings, all while displaying baffling hypocrisy when contrasted with the broadcaster’s sympathetic treatment of a convicted offender responsible for 16 deaths.
From left to right: CBC reporter Karen Pauls, convicted felon Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, and NHL goaltender Carter Hart
From left to right: CBC reporter Karen Pauls, convicted felon Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, and NHL goaltender Carter HartIllustration by Alex Zoltan
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