CBC defends its Hockey Canada trial reporting amid questions over factual inaccuracies and selective framing

VANCOUVER — The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Is defending its reporter Karen Pauls’ coverage of two high-profile cases. .The Western Standard raised concerns about factual inaccuracies, omitted court details and a lack of balance in her reporting on acquitted Hockey Canada trial defendant Carter Hart — and, additionally, how that coverage contrasts with Pauls’ sympathetic treatment of convicted Humboldt Broncos crash driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu..CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson said the broadcaster stands by Pauls’ reporting. “We stand by Karen Pauls’s reporting as consistently adhering to the JSP’s principles of fairness, accuracy, balance, integrity and impartiality,” he said.“JSP,” here, refers to the CBC’s Journalistic Standards and Practices.This is the formal internal policy document that sets out the corporation’s rules and expectations for accuracy, fairness, balance, impartiality, and integrity in its journalism. The Western Standard had asked CBC to address several specific issues. .These included why no correction was offered when CBC’s ‘subject-matter expert’ Kelly Favro celebrated “no means no” chants and claimed the NHL “isn’t really holding anyone accountable.” CBC, including in reporting from Pauls herself, had previously reported that E.M. never said “no.” .The NHL also imposed multi-year suspensions on the players even after their acquittals..The Western Standard also asked why the piece referenced E.M.’s description of being “sexually assaulted for hours.” Court records show Hart’s specific interaction lasted approximately 30 seconds. During that time he could not maintain an erection. E.M. reportedly called the players “pussies” afterward.Many questions focused on how uncritically platforming certain claims aligns with CBC’s court reporting standards. The piece omitted key trial details.These included Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia finding E.M.’s evidence not credible. The Crown had argued E.M. adopted a “porn star persona” out of fear.The Western Standard further questioned how the video and article satisfied CBC’s own JSP balance requirements. They included only critical voices from Favro and University of Manitoba law professor Brandon Trask. There were no dissenting opinions supporting the acquittal or Hart’s return to the NHL..Thompson replied that the reporting accurately reflects the acquittals. “Our reporting on Carter Hart and the Hockey Canada trial accurately reflects the reality of the acquittals delivered by Justice Carroccia,” he said. “At the same time, it is our journalistic responsibility to explore the wider societal conversations happening in the aftermath of the verdict. Interviewing legal experts and advocates provides necessary context to these discussions, which are of clear public interest.”On the comparison to Sidhu coverage, Thompson said Pauls’ reporting explored the specific complexities of that distinct case. “Similarly, our coverage of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy and Jaskirat Singh Sidhu explored the specific complexities of that distinct case,” he said. “Juxtaposing the coverage of two fundamentally different matters does not indicate a breach of our standards; rather, it reflects the unique nuances, facts, and public discourse inherent to each.”The exchange comes as the CBC continues to face criticism over its journalistic standards and public trust levels. While the response is appreciated, it does not directly address, or even attempt to address, the specific factual omissions or the absence of balance raised in the Western Standard’s questions.