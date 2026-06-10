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CBC defends its Hockey Canada trial reporting amid questions over factual inaccuracies and selective framing

After receiving detailed questions about factual inaccuracies and lack of dissenting voices in Karen Pauls’ recent Hart video, CBC says its reporting on both the Hockey Canada case and the Humboldt tragedy adheres to its standards of fairness and balance.
From left to right: CBC reporter Karen Pauls, convicted felon Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, and NHL goaltender Carter Hart
From left to right: CBC reporter Karen Pauls, convicted felon Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, and NHL goaltender Carter HartIllustration by Alex Zoltan
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