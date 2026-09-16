BC

CBC publishes full Bishnoi gang letter to Abbotsford police

The August 2025 note was already on the record from a May immigration hearing. The new disclosure offers the poorly-spelled wording, including a 5,000-member claim and a threat to shoot a police station.
Western Standard photo illustration. Portrait from a supplied courthouse file photo.
Western Standard photo illustration. Portrait from a supplied courthouse file photo.Letter is the Edmonton Police Service exhibit CBC published.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cbc
Bcpoli
Immigration Refugees And Citizenship Canada
Abbotsford Police
Lawrence Bishnoi
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Kap's Cafe
Riley Donovan
Project Garter
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news