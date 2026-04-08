CBC seeks lengthy extension on ATIP related to Humboldt Broncos driver deportation coverage

VANCOUVER — The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. has requested a lengthy extension to respond to an access-to-information request from Western Standard seeking details on the public resources and time devoted to its coverage of Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s ongoing fight against deportation, days before the eighth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 16 people.The ATIP request, filed by Western Standard for records related to the costs and staff hours associated with CBC’s reporting on Sidhu’s immigration proceedings, including recent stories highlighting his applications to remain in Canada on humanitarian and compassionate grounds..In a letter to the Western Standard, CBC invoked provisions under the Access to Information Act to seek an extension, citing the volume or complexity of the records. The request comes as Sidhu, the truck driver convicted in the April 6, 2018, crash, faces imminent removal from Canada after a pre-removal risk assessment was rejected in February 2026 and other legal avenues appear exhausted.Sidhu pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm, served his sentence, and was granted full parole in 2023. The Immigration and Refugee Board revoked his permanent resident status and ordered his deportation in 2024. CBC has extensively covered his appeals and personal circumstances, including a March interview in which Sidhu expressed emotion over the crash’s impact and his desire to stay in Canada with his wife and children.Also in March, independent journalist Mocha Bezirgan conducted a longform interview with Chris Joseph, father of Humboldt victim Jaxon Joseph and a former NHL player and firefighter..In the interview, Joseph strongly advocated for Sidhu’s deportation, describing the driver as “selfish” and arguing that Sidhu continues to prioritize his own interests over the devastation caused to 29 families by failing to stop at a stop sign.Joseph criticized mainstream media portrayals of Sidhu as remorseful and alleged selective editing in past CBC interviews with families, stating he no longer trusts such outlets on the story. He emphasized that deportation is not a death sentence but a matter of accountability under Canadian law.Whether viewers of Bezirgan’s interview agreed or disagreed with Joseph, the content raises questions about why such victim-family perspectives and calls for deportation were not more prominently platformed by the public broadcaster.Under its own Journalistic Standards and Practices, CBC states: “We contribute to informed debate on issues that matter to Canadians by reflecting a diversity of opinion. Our content on all platforms presents a wide range of perspectives on matters of public interest.” The guidelines emphasize balance, fairness, and impartiality, requiring that divergent views on controversial issues be reflected respectfully based on their relevance and how widely they are held.As the eighth anniversary passed on Monday, families continue to push for Sidhu’s removal, while some advocates have highlighted his rehabilitation efforts and family ties in Canada.Under the Access to Information Act, federal institutions — including the CBC — must normally respond within 30 days, but extensions are permitted for large or complex requests.