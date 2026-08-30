BC

CentreBC announces its first candidate

Lakhwinder Jhaj is the first candidate CentreBC has ever put on a ballot.
Lakhwinder Jhaj named as CentreBC's first-ever candidate.
Lakhwinder Jhaj named as CentreBC's first-ever candidate.Illustration by Alex Zoltan with file photo from @P_Ratchford / X
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Peter Milobar
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Mike Bernier
Ian Paton
Abbotsford-Mission
Paul Ratchford
CentreBC
by-election
Ben O'Hara-Byrne
Lakhwinder Jhaj
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