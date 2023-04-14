Cenovus tanker

Cenovus tanker at the Burnaby TMX facility. Courtesy Trans Mountain

 By Dave Naylor

Chevron Canada on Thursday said it is “voluntarily” relinquishing 19 offshore oil and gas permits on Canada's West Coast after sitting idle for the better part of half a century due to the continuing tanker ban in British Columbia waters.

BC Offshore leases

The leases, which were granted in the late 1960s and early ‘70s lie within the Scott Islands marine National Wildlife Area and the Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reefs Marine Protected Area. The permits cover an estimated 5,700 square kilometres that overlap portions of federal marine-protected areas offshore British Columbia.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.