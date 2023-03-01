Woolly mammoth
Image courtesy Twitter/@on2ottawa

A climate activist was arrested at the Royal BC Museum Wednesday after splodging the woolly mammoth exhibit with pink paint.

A video posted to social media by the group On2Ottawa shows a woman — identified as “Laura” — sitting in front of the freshly-smeared mammoth tusks with an open jar of paint.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Attention all woketards

Be sure to take your 17th mRNA booster “vaccine”

Then you won’t have to worry about “climate change”

Lol

free the west
free the west

My only advice is this...do not stick it in crazy.

Drax
Drax

Where was this stupid birdbrain when climate change started billions of years ago?

Left Coast
Left Coast

Just look at Laura . . . those vacant eyes & that empty head . . .

I know....it's very disheartening to realize that all of the carbon emission savings you have accomplished while suffering the inconvenience and expense of driving Prius hybrids, buying fabric grocery bags, sitting up till midnight to finish your kids "The Green Revolution" science project, throwing out all of your non-green cleaning supplies, using only two squares of toilet paper, putting a brick in your toilet tank reservoir, selling your SUV and speedboat, vacationing at home instead of abroad, nearly getting hit every day on your bicycle, replacing all of your 50 cent light bulbs with $10.00 light bulbs.....well, all of those things you have done have all gone down the tubes in just four days!

The volcanic ash emitted into the Earth's atmosphere in just four days - yes, FOUR DAYS - by that volcano in Iceland has totally erased every single effort you have made to reduce the evil beast, carbon. And there are around 200 active volcanoes on the planet spewing out this crud at any one time - EVERY DAY.

I don't really want to rain on your parade too much, but I should mention that when the volcano Mt Pinatubo erupted in the Philippines in 1991, it spewed out more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than the entire human race had emitted in all its years on earth.

Yes, folks, Mt Pinatubo was active for over one year - think about it.

Of course, I shouldn't spoil this 'touchy-feely tree-hugging' moment and mention the effect of natural solar and cosmic activity, and the well-recognized 800-year global heating and cooling cycle, which keeps happening despite our completely insignificant efforts to affect climate change.

And I do wish I had a silver lining to this volcanic ash cloud, but the fact of the matter is that the wildfire season across the western USA and Australia this year alone will negate your efforts to reduce carbon in our world for the next two to three years. And it happens every year.

guest50
guest50

There is a simple way to deal with the Eco/Anti- animal activists......

Give them exactly what they want.......

- deny them access to post 16th century homes and heating sources,

- force them to forage for food in an Eco-friendly manner.

If they can't build or make dug-out canoes for fish, build/use self-made human powered wooden plows and are denied wood fires, self-collected seeds, and old-fashioned wheat grinders, they'd likely starve.

But they'd get their imagined utopia and reduce the world-wide surplus population they are so worried about.....

God bless them....

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Spoiled brat...needs jail time...

fpenner
fpenner

Anyone ever wondered what happened with the offspring of women that did meth while pregnant? Here you go.

