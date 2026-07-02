BC

Coastal First Nations celebrates tanker ban protection in BC-Ottawa deal

Coastal First Nations welcomed the federal-provincial commitment to uphold the North Coast oil tanker ban, saying the Great Bear Sea is “no place for oil tankers” while thanking BC Premier David Eby for his "steadfast support."
Haida Nation President Jason Alsop speaks at Premier David Eby's event in support of BC’s North Coast oil tanker ban in Vancouver Nov. 5, 2025.
Haida Nation President Jason Alsop speaks at Premier David Eby's event in support of BC’s North Coast oil tanker ban in Vancouver Nov. 5, 2025. (BC government photo)
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