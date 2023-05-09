While Alberta deals with raging wildfires, British Columbia is coping with the threat of severe flooding.

Calgary-based TC Energy announced Tuesday it's “proactively” halted work on Section 3 of the $14.5-billion Coastal GasLink pipeline north of Prince George after receiving stop work orders from the BC government on a 20-km section amid fears of increased erosion stemming from a “challenging” spring melt season.

Coastal GasLink map
Coastal GasLink construction
Coastal Gas Link flooding
Coastal GasLink damage
Coastal Gas link damage

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.