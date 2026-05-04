Concerned parents set to descend on Ottawa on Tuesday

“That is the real hurdle here in Canada,” Evely said. “None of our politicians will even touch this because of the unanimous vote on Bill C-4. The gender affirming care model is the one that’s still in practice here, and it’s the only legal option for a kid who professes gender dysphoria in Canada. It’s an odious bill that I really believe should be repealed.

“Everybody thinks it’s about praying the gay away, but there’s nothing in there. It doesn’t say anything about coercion. It doesn’t say anything about force. It doesn’t say anything about abuse. It just says causing someone to go from being gay to straight, or to go from being trans to cis.”

Evely created controversy last week when he released audio recordings of meetings he had with two doctors when his daughter was 16 and 17-years old, Dr. Stephen Feder and Dr. Maria Kielly. They worked in the Gender Diversity Clinic at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

During the conversations Evely released, he asked for research to confirm doctors had a scientific analysis to validate his daughter’s desire to transition was genuine and not because of factors such as trauma, depression or social pressure. Dr. Kielly said research existed, but said, “We’re not going to be able to give you that evidence,” after Evely pressed her for it.

The Western Standard reached out to Dr. Kielly for comment but did not receive a reply.

Chris Elston is a well-travelled, Canadian activist who has voiced his opposition to medical and social gender transition for minors in several countries. Better known as “Billboard Chris,” he posts his interactions with people to social media while he wears a sandwich board with different messages opposing gender affirming care toward children. While he won’t be at the Mayday event, he supports any opportunity to educate people on the topic.