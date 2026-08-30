BC

Conservative critic says NDP strongholds will decide DRIPA petition

As the Conservative Party of BC implodes in real-time, at least one sitting MLA remains focused on an important issue British Columbia continues to face.
BC Conservative shadow critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott McInnis
BC Conservative shadow critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott McInnisIllustration by Alex Zoltan
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Harman Bhangu
Scott McInnis
BC Conservative
DRIPA
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Western Standard
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