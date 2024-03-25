BC

Conservative MP asks who was in charge of ArriveCan supplier

Michael Barrett said Justin Trudeau did not care about corruption at Sustainable Development Technology Canada.
Michael Barrett said Justin Trudeau did not care about corruption at Sustainable Development Technology Canada. Courtesy Michael Barrett/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
House Of Commons
Cdnpoli
Suspension
House Of Commons Government Operations Committee
Mark Gerretsen
Michael Barrett
Summons
Peter Julian
GC Strategies
Security Status
Richard Miller

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news