Conservative MP introduces motion condemning 'boo hoo' Liberal for mocking foreign spying

Conservative MP Frank Caputo (Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, BC) has decided to turn his annoyance with Liberal MP Jennifer O’Connell (Pickering-Uxbridge, ON) into action. Caputo has filed a notice of motion against O’Connell for saying "boo hoo" when a committee was asking Public Safety, Democratic Institutions, and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc about MPs engaging in foreign interference. “The committee call on MP Jennifer O’Connell to apologize to all Canadians of diaspora communities who are the targets of foreign interference and to all Canadians concerned about the integrity of our institutions and report this finding to the House,” said Caputo in a Sunday motion..READ MORE: 'BOO HOO': Trudeau Liberals refuse to name spies in Parliament; mock Tories for demanding themO’Connell said boo hoo when the Conservatives demanded names. O’Connell responded by saying Caputo was hurt she interrupted him.“Only brought up heckling, not the very real issues of foreign interference,” she said.“Thin skinned CPC (Conservative Party of Canada) MPs whining I exposed their hypocrisy.”.She said the Conservatives “lie about me because I tell the truth about them.” Since it will try to force an apology from her, she called for it to bring it on. Canadian MPs expressed unease on Tuesday in the aftermath of the bombshell revelation there are unnamed spies reporting to foreign governments operating within the federal government. READ MORE: TREASON SCANDAL: MPs uneasy over unnamed spies operating on Parliament HillOne unnamed Canadian politician was suspected of providing information learned in confidence from the federal government to a foreign intelligence officer.The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians reported there were politicians who took secret payments from foreign embassies, spied on colleagues, and acted at the direction of foreign officials against Canada’s interests.LeBlanc said on Thursday the Liberals will not be naming names of politicians sharing intelligence information with foreign governments.