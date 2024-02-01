Conservative MP says CBSA lied to Parliament about ArriveCan

Conservative MP Kelly Block (Carlton Lake-Eagle Trail, SK) accused the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) of deception and dishonesty to Parliament about sweetheart contracting for ArriveCan, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “There was misconduct,” said Block at a House of Commons Government Operations Committee meeting. “Who actually chose GC Strategies?”Witnesses testified contracting was so irregular ArriveCan cost more than it should have. “We have I think been misled and perhaps even lied to when it comes to the individuals knowing who in fact chose GC Strategies,” said Block. Procurement Ombudsperson Alexander Jeglic cited in a report on Monday numerous irregularities involving GC Strategies. Evidence showed GC Strategies received millions in Canadian government contracts without meeting security requirements or having to outbid competitors. “It is impossible to demonstrate fairness if you do not have records demonstrating how you evaluated all of the bids,” said Jeglic. When it comes to open bidding by verified suppliers, Jeglic admitted it was the bedrock of public contracting. “How can you be fair, open and transparent if you cannot demonstrate any of those aspects?” said Jeglic. NDP MP Taylor Bachrach (Skeena-Bulkley Valley, BC) asked if MPs can infer the Canadian government paid more for ArriveCan than it should have. “Yes, I would agree with that,” said Jeglic. Since GC Strategies is a company comprised of two people and did not fill out the proper paperwork, Bloc Quebecois MP Julie Vignola (Beauport-Limoilou, QC) asked if it was normal for it to obtain an $11 million contract. He said shining a light on this issue “will perhaps cause government officials to act differently.” Liberal MP Charles Sousa (Mississauga-Lakeshore, ON) said the irregularities did not imply corrupt practices. “There is no allegation of corruption as far as I can tell from what I have read,” said Sousa. “And there is certainly no suggestion there was political interference.”Auditor General Karen Hogan said on January 25 she will disclose confidential details of a special audit of ArriveCan on February 12. READ MORE: Commons committee orders ArriveCan audit by February 12“When we identify issues that could raise the potential of criminality, we do identify it for the RCMP,” said Deputy Auditor General Andrew Hayes. Auditors would not comment when asked if they had uncovered evidence of criminality. Hayes noted the RCMP was investigating Canadian government contractors who worked on ArriveCan.