BC

Conservatives accuse Findlay of ‘pandering’

Home to British Columbia’s highest Sikh share among census metropolitan areas, Abbotsford-Mission makes Sikh 'community outreach' central to Findlay’s byelection bid — even if it risks alienating a segment of her base.
Photo posted by Kerry-Lynne Findlay from Sunday’s Nagar Kirtan at Gurdwara Kalgidhar Darbar Sahib, Abbotsford.
Photo posted by Kerry-Lynne Findlay from Sunday’s Nagar Kirtan at Gurdwara Kalgidhar Darbar Sahib, Abbotsford.Kerry-Lynne Findlay / X
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Bc
Bcpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Byelection
Bc Ndp
Mark Carney
Bc Green Party
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Pam Alexis
Abbotsford-Mission
Dallas Brodie
BC Conservative
CentreBC
Mo Amir
OneBC
Lakhwinder Jhaj
Stephen Fowler
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