The Arizona Coyotes could be BC bound after voters rejected a US$2.3-billion arena deal that would have kept the NHL team in the Grand Canyon State.

According to Breaking News British Columbia, the answer could be yes after it tweeted Surrey mayor Brenda Locke “announced (she) submitted a formal bid to the NHL to relocate the struggling franchise to the ‘fastest growing’ city in Canada.”

Arizona voters rejected a $2.1 billion arena deal.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(1) comment

Dutchy1985
Dutchy1985

I'll save everyone the heart ache. No, the Coyotes will not being going to Canada. If Bettman ever stops his obsession about desert hockey and allows them to move, there's Houston, Kansas City, Salt Lake City, and Portland.

